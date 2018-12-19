

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian soldiers who took a military-issued anti-malarial drug while deployed overseas are prepared to sue the federal government over concerns that the drug may have caused harmful mental-health side-effects. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Military drug: Canadian veterans who had to take a preventative drug against malaria years ago say they have a range of side-effects including depression, insomnia, aggressive behaviour and suicide.

2. Oil funding: Critics say the federal government's plan to help Alberta's struggling energy sector with $1.6 billion in loans is only a short-term solution and that pipelines are still needed.

3. Obituary: Penny Marshall, the sitcom star and A-list director who was a trailblazer for a generation of women, died Tuesday of complications from diabetes. She was 75.

4. Buying cannabis: Canada's privacy watchdog is warning marijuana users to pay with cash rather than plastic if they're worried about the collection of their personal information.

5. Glitter bomb: A former NASA engineer has built a device that releases a pound of glitter and fart spray when opened, to get revenge on porch pirates stealing parcels from doorsteps.

One more thing...

Impaired driving: Convicted impaired drivers face stricter penalties, and police officers now have enhanced powers to determine whether drivers are impaired. Here's what you need to know about Canada's new drunk driving laws.