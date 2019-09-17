

CTVNews.ca Staff





U.S. President Donald Trump says it "looks" like Iran bombed Saudi Arabian oil facilities, but military retaliation is not yet an option. Here’s what else you need to know to start your Tuesday.

1. Trump accuses Iran: U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that it "looks" like Iran was responsible for an explosive attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities that caused oil prices worldwide to soar. Iran called the accusations “categorically baseless.”

2. Election 2019: On the same day she released the Green Party’s complete platform, Elizabeth May acknowledged that she probably won't become the next prime minister but pitched her party as responsible enough to hold the balance of power in the event of a minority government.

3. RCMP 'shaken': RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki said many people within the RCMP are "shaken" by the arrest of 47-year-old Cameron Jay Ortis, who is charged under three sections of the Security of Information Act. Lucki called the allegations "extremely unsettling."

4. Birth tourism: Birth tourism in Canada jumped 13 per cent in a single year according to new data. The findings reveal that more and more non-residents are travelling to Canada to give birth, thereby receiving automatic citizenship for their children.

5. Election cyberattacks: So far, no cyberattacks have been detected during the federal election, Canada's Chief Electoral Officer has told the Attention Control podcast.

And one more thing …

Ay caramba: Don’t have a bookmark? Whatever you do, don't try using a taco, as one Twitter user found out the hard way.