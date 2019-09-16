

Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca





A top contender for the ‘don’t have a bookmark? Try a [insert object]’ spoof that has been making the rounds on Twitter – including a distressing image of milk being dumped on Oreos inside a book – has arrived in the form of a taco.

Twitter user and Indiana librarian Amanda Mae tweeted a picture of a book that had been “found in the book drop” with a rather fresh-looking taco squished between its pages.

“Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco,” the tweet quips, while other Twitter users filled the replies with puns.