A 'taco bookmark' has baffled the internet
Tacos featuring green lentils and chickpeas. (Tim Chin / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Christy Somos, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 8:56AM EDT
A top contender for the ‘don’t have a bookmark? Try a [insert object]’ spoof that has been making the rounds on Twitter – including a distressing image of milk being dumped on Oreos inside a book – has arrived in the form of a taco.
Twitter user and Indiana librarian Amanda Mae tweeted a picture of a book that had been “found in the book drop” with a rather fresh-looking taco squished between its pages.
“Don’t have a bookmark? Try using a taco,” the tweet quips, while other Twitter users filled the replies with puns.