

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following a reported spike in the U.S. this year, hospitals in Canada are starting to see more cases of an unusual paralysis in children. Plus, a look at five big moments from Ontario’s municipal election.

1. Peculiar paralysis: More than two dozen Canadian children are believed to have developed a rare paralyzing illness known as acute flaccid myelitis, but health officials still don’t know what causes the polio-like condition.

2. Life in Lesbos: CTV News was given rare access to the Moria refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, where nearly 8,000 migrants live in a state of uncertainty.

3. Election results: The incumbent mayors of Toronto and Ottawa were handily re-elected Monday night, while other Ontario municipal elections results were less predictable. Here’s a look at five highlights.

4. Racist rant: The target of a racist rant is speaking out, after European airline Ryanair was criticized for its crew’s handling of the passenger’s conduct caught on camera.

5. Hero homes: A new village of tiny homes is in the works in Calgary with the aim to help military veterans transition into civilian life and avoid homelessness.

One more thing...

As Scott Hildebrand was hitchhiking in Australia, he probably didn’t guess that Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth would end up giving him a lift and dropping him off in a helicopter.