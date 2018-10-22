

CTVNews.ca Staff





A village made up of 15 tiny homes for homeless veterans is planned for a Calgary neighbourhood.

The small units will be given to ex-members of the military for a low rent, with the hope it will create a supportive community where vets support each other and access outside help before moving on to the wider community.

The plan is the brainchild of Murray McCann, co-founder of the Homes for Heroes Foundation, which helps with the re-integration of ex-members of the Canadian Armed Forces into civilian life.

It would see a plot of land in the city’s Forest Lawn area redeveloped to include more than a dozen 275-square-foot units.

The initiative is a joint effort by Alberta-based construction company ATCO, Homes for Heroes and The Mustard Seed Christian charity.

Murray McCann, co-founder of Homes for Heroes, told CTV News Calgary: “This is a dream come true, when you walk in that door, if you walk in as a veteran, who's been on the street and sees his new home, his new beginning, unless you have no emotion you'll tear up.”

The village is set to open in spring 2019 at the southeast corner of 36th Street and Eighth Avenue S.E., subject to city council approval.

David Howard, co-founder of Homes for Heroes, added: “We believe that we can get the support and help we need, get back on our feet, get gainfully employed, move back with our families, and make room for the next.”

Each home comes with a kitchen, a three-piece bathroom and a living room that doubles as a bedroom with a Murphy-bed.

The homes are being made in Calgary by ATCO and each one is named after a soldier that has given their life while serving their country.

Nancy Southern, chief executive of ATCO, said her father and grandfather would be proud.

She told CTV News Calgary: “My grandfather at 17 enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force right here at this site, which is where we manufacture, and so to come full circle and actually build tiny homes for heroes, our homeless veterans, I think they're up looking down and saying well done.”