Six teenagers were arrested and charged in connection with an alleged sexual assault at an all-boys private school in Toronto but police say additional charges could follow. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Hazing culture: Alumni of St. Michael’s College, the prestigious Toronto private boys’ school at the centre of a criminal investigation, say it has a culture of hazing that goes back decades.

2. Asylum seekers: A federal judge has barred the Trump administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern United States border illegally.

3. Unhappy meal: Police are investigating after a video posted to social media showed a washroom at a Regina McDonald’s restaurant littered with used needles.

4. Fundraising dinner: The NDP are trying a new approach to fundraising: party leader Jagmeet Singh is offering to host one donor for a dinner that he will cook.

5. Nightmare nuptials: A Canadian couple’s destination wedding is in limbo after they say their travel agent dropped contact with them just weeks before their big day.

One more thing...

Flight suit: An Arizona bird shelter is looking for the owner of a pigeon found wearing a rhinestone-covered vest.