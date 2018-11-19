

A video posted to social media shows a washroom at a Regina McDonald’s restaurant littered with used needles.

“Look how f---ing sick this is,” a woman says in the video, which shows scores of needles scattered across a washroom floor and sink area, as well as a near-empty sharps disposal bin. “Oh my god, I can’t even use the bathroom here. This is, ugh, so gross.”

The video, which was posted over the weekend, was allegedly shot at the McDonald’s location at Dewdney Avenue and Albert Street, just outside of Regina’s downtown core. It has been viewed thousands of times since.

In a statement sent to CTV Regina, a McDonald’s Canada spokesperson said that the company is aware of the video.

“After being alerted about this troubling incident, the restaurant immediately followed procedures to clean and sanitize the washroom,” Kristen Hunter, manager of corporate relations for McDonald’s Canada, added. “They’ve also launched an investigation and have been in contact with the police.”

