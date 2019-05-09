

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Chinese court adjourned a hearing on Canadian Robert Schellenberg's appeal of his death sentence for drug smuggling without a decision in a case that has increased diplomatic tensions between the two countries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Marijuana legalization: A new survey suggests that Canadians appear to be sticking to pre-legalization methods of buying cannabis, while overall support for legalization seems to be fading.

2. Norman case: Federal prosecutors have stayed the charge of breach of trust against suspended Vice-Admiral Mark Norman, meaning he is a free man and there will be no pre-election trial.

3. Missing judge: Ottawa police say Supreme Court Justice Clement Gascon was found safe and sound Wednesday night after being reported missing earlier in the day.

4. Calgary stabbing: A man charged in a fatal swarming attack on a Calgary teenager in 2013 smiled and gave a thumbs up to the victim's family as the judge brought down a guilty verdict in his case.

5. Parkinson's risk: New research suggests that patients who have had their appendix removed are three times more likely to develop Parkinson's disease, despite previous studies that suggested the opposite.

One more thing…

Royal Baby: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the name of their newborn son to the world -- Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor -- but the name Archie is not particularly popular in Canada.