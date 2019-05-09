

Nicole Bogart, CTVNews.ca Staff





New research suggests that patients who have had their appendix removed are three times more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease, despite previous studies that suggested the opposite.

Researchers analyzed the health records of more than 62.2 million patients, identifying those who had undergone appendectomies and were diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at least six months later.

They found that among the 488,190 patients who had their appendix removed, 0.92 per cent went on to develop the neurodegenerative disease.

Of the remaining patients who did not undergo an appendectomy, only 117,230—or 0.29 per cent—developed Parkinson’s.

"This research shows a clear relationship between the appendix, or appendix removal, and Parkinson's disease, but it is only an association," lead author Dr. Mohammed Z. Sheriff, from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, said in a press release issued Thursday.

Previous research linking the appendix to Parkinson’s disease has been inconsistent, prompting researchers to explore the link further.

In October, research spanning more than one million patient records concluded that people who had their appendixes removed had a lower risk of developing Parkinson’s. The study also showed that patients who underwent appendectomies but still were diagnosed with the disease reported a delayed onset in Parkinson’s symptoms by 3.5 years.

One of the key findings of the study revealed that the appendix is a collection point for an abnormal protein linked to Parkinson’s disease called “alpha-synuclein.” Research has shown that the protein can jump between neurons and is capable of travelling up the gastrointestinal tract to the brain.

"Recent research into the cause of Parkinson's has centered around alpha synuclein, a protein found in the gastrointestinal tract early in the onset of Parkinson's,” said Sheriff.

"This is why scientists around the world have been looking into the gastrointestinal tract, including the appendix, for evidence about the development of Parkinson's."

Sheriff notes that additional research is needed to understand the real connection between the appendix and Parkinson’s disease.

The incurable disease affects more than 100,000 Canadians. According to Statistics Canada, the average Canadian diagnosed with the disease is 64 years old.

Those living with the disease experience a range of debilitating symptoms including tremors, slurred speech, restricted muscle movements and inhibited reflexes.

The study will be presented at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego on May 20.