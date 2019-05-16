

CTVNews.ca Staff





China has formally arrested Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor for allegedly stealing state secrets in a move that will likely increase tensions between the two countries. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Conrad Black: U.S. President Donald Trump has granted a full pardon to former media mogul Conrad Black -- a gesture that Black told CTV News was "very gratifying."

2. Trash war: The Philippines is recalling its ambassador and consuls in Canada over Ottawa's failure to comply with a deadline to take back truckloads of trash an Ontario-based company sent there more than six years ago.

3. Beyond Meat: Canadian cattle producers are calling out a popular brand of veggie burgers for advertising its products as 'plant-based meat,' saying that the term is inaccurate and breaks federal rules.

4. Senior pushed: A Las Vegas woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly pushing a senior citizen off a bus. The incident was caught on security video and the man died several weeks later.

5. Child's death: A portion of the thousands of dollars raised in the wake of a Quebec girl's death will be given to an organization whose founder has links to far-right groups.

One more thing…

Art replicas: A retired repairman in B.C. has spent hundreds of hours creating stunning replicas of some of the most famous artworks in history.