

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Las Vegas woman is facing a murder charge after allegedly pushing a senior citizen off a bus. The incident was caught on security video and the man died several weeks later.

According to Las Vegas police, on March 21, the suspect had been arguing with several people on the bus before the bus came to a stop. Once the vehicle stopped moving, the suspect and the victim got into a verbal argument.

As the victim tried to get off the bus, the suspect allegedly shoved the man out of the bus and onto the ground.

Upon arrival, police said the victim refused any medical attention. Later that night, he drove himself to the hospital due to his injuries. The victim’s family later told police he had died on April 23.

Last Monday, police arrested Cadesha Bishop, 25, on a murder charge.

She’s currently being held at a Clark County Detention Center.