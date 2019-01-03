

CTVNews.ca Staff





NASA's interplanetary space probe has discovered an object that looks like a snowman, Canada is out of the world juniors hockey tournament, and the man behind Super Dave Osborne has died.

1. Space snowman: NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft has sent back images of the most distant object ever explored, Ultima Thule. It turns out the object is made of two reddish spheres stuck together.

2. World juniors: Canada has been knocked out of the hockey tournament during the quarterfinals by Finland, the same small Scandinavian country that killed Team Canada’s dream in 2016.

3. Moon mission: China says it's burgeoning space program has achieved a world first: landing on the so-called dark side of the moon, which has "opened up a new chapter in human lunar exploration."

4. Border dispute: According to a petition on the White House website, a bad map from 1755 means a chunk of land known as the Northwest Angle belongs in Manitoba, not Minnesota.

5. ‘Super Dave’ dies: Bob Einstein, the comedian who played the daredevil TV character “Super Dave Osborne” and appeared on the show “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died at the age of 76.

And one more thing...

Safe bin designs: At least seven Canadians have died after getting stuck in clothing donation bins. A B.C. engineering professor has assigned his students to design ways to make the bins safer.