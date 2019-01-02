

CTVNews.ca Staff





Bob Einstein, an American comedy writer and actor whose work spanned several decades, has died at the age of 76.

Einstein’s brother, comedian Albert Brooks, called his brother “a brilliantly funny man” in a tweet mourning Einstein’s death.

“You will be missed forever,” he said.

One of Einstein’s best-known performances was the long-lasting role of “Super Dave Osborne,” an inept stuntman character he portrayed on numerous television shows, primarily in the 1980s and 1990s.

Wearing a red, white and blue jumpsuit, Osborne would frequently wind up seriously injured by his Evil Knievel-style escapades. Einstein usually – though not always – emerged from the stunts unscathed, as he used a dummy to simulate various crushings, burnings, buryings and other near-death experiences.

Einstein lived in Toronto for two years during the height of Osborne’s fame, often appearing on Canadian TV shows. In one memorable stunt, his daredevil alter ego supposedly fell to the ground from the CN Tower.

Past the heyday of “Super Dave,” Einstein won fans in a younger generation through roles on programs such as “Arrested Development” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

With files from The Canadian Press

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

I’m in shock.

I knew him forever. ♥️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. ⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 2, 2019