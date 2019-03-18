

Pain from the mosque attacks remained fresh in Christchurch as crowds worldwide united at vigils over the weekend, mourning the victims as New Zealand leader promised to tighten gun laws. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Airport fire: Some passengers were evacuated and flights were cancelled at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Sunday after a fire filled part of a terminal with smoke.

2. Fake insurance: An Ontario mother says she lost thousands of dollars and the right to drive her car after a "ghost broker" sold her bogus auto insurance.

3. Mosque attacks: Over a million people have signed a petition calling for the removal of an Australian politician after he blamed immigration for the terrorist attack at two New Zealand mosques.

4. St. Patty's party: First responders in Waterloo, Ont., say there were multiple injuries and reports of rocks and bottles being thrown at an unsanctioned St. Patrick's Day street party.

5. Infectious diseases: A prolonged course of antibiotic treatment for Lyme disease is no more beneficial than a placebo and can even be "harmful," say Canadian infectious disease experts.

Tennis teen: Canadian Bianca Andreescu has won her first WTA title after beating Germany's Angelique Kerber on Sunday in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open.