

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada has suspended operations at its embassy in Venezuela, saying President Nicolas Maduro's regime is increasingly clamping down on diplomats who oppose his rule. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Tornado warnings: Environment Canada has lifted warnings for parts of Quebec and Ontario after a major storm on Sunday evening saw a tornado rip through the region.

2. NBA Finals: The Toronto Raptors fell to the Golden State Warriors 109-104 in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to send the best-of-seven series back to Oakland with the teams tied at one game apiece.

3. Trump in Britain: U.S. President Donald Trump is denying calling Meghan Markle "nasty" even though the remark was caught on tape, adding to the growing backlash around his state visit to the U.K.

4. Cruise ship crash: A cruise ship rammed into a tourist river boat on a busy Venice canal, injuring five tourists and sparking new calls for restricting cruise ships in the famed tourist city.

5. Ontario flooding: Ottawa residents say they are desperate for volunteers to help remove the 1.5 million sandbags left since flood waters in the city have receded.

One more thing…

Sign language: Students and teachers at one elementary school in Maine all learned American Sign Language to welcome a new six-year-old kindergartener who happens to be deaf.