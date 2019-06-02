

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Tornado warnings have been lifted for parts of Quebec including Gatineau, as well Ontario towns Prescott and Russell, according to Environment Canada.

One had been spotted in Ontario before another tornado was spotted in parts of Quebec.

The national weather agency had issued the warnings on Sunday evening after a small but powerful storm had produced damaging winds, hail and intense rainfall.

The wind had torn off roofs and uprooted trees in Ottawa's east end with strewn debris forcing the closure of several streets, including a major highway. But by 9 p.m., they were all reopened.

Despite the damage to buildings, Ottawa police said there are "there are no known injuries at this time.”

The city is still in a state of emergency over floods from earlier this spring.

Ottawa Fire Services’ fire prevention and investigations officer Marc Messier lives in the area and told CTV News Channel, the tornado “lasted for a long time and we were just hoping that everybody in the east was OK.”

He said his son’s neighbouhood was likely hit the worst. “Two or three homes over from his place on his entire street had suffered quite a bit of damage,” he said.

“Knowing my family is in the area strikes a few nerves,” he admitted. “Everyone seemed to be distraught with the amount of damage but there was a sigh of relief that it could’ve been a lot worse.”

The tornado sightings take place several months after a series of tornadoes ripped through the Ottawa-Gatineau region last fall. Those tornados flattened nieghbourhoods and caused severe damage to the region’s power grid.

“We still have September’s incident in our minds,” Messier said. “This isn’t something we see often in the Ottawa area and unfortunately it seems to be something becoming more frequent.”

An eyewitness near Gatineau airport had reported seeing a tornado at around 6 p.m.

Viewers submitted videos that appear to show strong winds rip off the shingles off a building.

At around, 6:35 p.m., a tornado was spotted near Saint-Pascal-Baylon, Ont. moving east at 40 km/h, with another viewer seeing a tornado off the Ottawa River. A second Environment Canada press release states that Ontario towns, Rockland, Clarence and Wendover were also being affected.

With files from The Canadian Press

Viewer just sent me this video from Orleans off roof being blown off pic.twitter.com/qYgSGyy5lT — Annie BergeronOliver (@AnnieClaireBO) June 2, 2019