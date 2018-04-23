

Researchers say they're unsure why a rising number of Canadians are being diagnosed with shingles. Plus, an Indigenous traditional healer's murder sparks outrage in Peru, and video emerges showing a villagers strangling the Canadian man they believe killed her.

1. Canadian killed: An Indigenous traditional healer's murder has sparked outrage in Peru, and a video has emerged showing a mob of villagers strangling the man they believed to be her killer.

2. Baby watch: The Duchess of Cambridge entered a London hospital Monday in labour, the royal palace says. The baby will be a third child for her and husband Prince William and fifth in line to the throne.

3. Rise in shingles: Canadian researchers and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control say they are noticing a rise in shingles cases among adults – but are unsure as to why it's happening.

4. Convention allegation: Liberal MP Francis Drouin says an allegation has been made following an incident at the party's convention in Halifax this weekend.

5. Honouring friends: A group of athletes in Winnipeg say they are hoping to keep a friend's dream alive by raising enough money for their refugee-filled team to compete in Manitoba's top soccer league.