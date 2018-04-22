

An Indigenous traditional healer’s murder has sparked outrage in Peru, and a video has emerged showing a mob of villagers strangling the man they believed to be her killer.

That man has been identified in a statement from Peru’s interior ministry as Canadian Sebastian Paul Woodroffe.

Relatives of Olivia Arevalo Lomas, 81, said that a foreigner had asked her for a healing session and then shot her to death.

The man’s body was later found buried about one kilometer from Arevalo’s home, and an autopsy showed he died by strangulation after receiving several blows.

A Twitter account for Peru’s Ombudsman’s Office called for an investigation after the “lynching and murder of the alleged perpetrator (of Arevalo’s) assassination.” The Ombudsman’s office did not name Woodroffe.

Prosecutors said they were exploring several theories related to Arevalo's murder and that they would not rest until her murder is solved. The prosecutors also said it was too early to name a suspect.

Arevalo’s grandson told Peruvian television "there is justice for those who have money.”

"Us, we don't see justice if we don't have money even though we are innocent,” he added.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada told CTV News that “Canada extends its deepest condolences following the reported assassination of‎ Olivia Arevalo Lomas, an Indigenous elder and human rights defender of the Shipibo-Conibo people in Peru's Ucayali region.”

“We are also aware that a Canadian ‎was killed in a related incident,” the statement went on.

Global Affairs Canada said that consular services have been provided to the Canadian’s family.