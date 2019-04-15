

CTVNews.ca Staff





Health officials are warning parents not to be fooled by claims that purposefully exposing children to the measles virus at so-called "measles parties" is a safe alternative to the MMR vaccine. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Church shooting: A 25-year-old man is in custody following a shooting at a church in Salmon Arm, B.C. that left one dead and sent another to hospital on Sunday morning.

2. Measles parties: Anti-vaxxers continue to push the idea of measles parties on social media, but experts warn having measles as a child "gives you a much more significant chance of disability later in life."

3. Alleged robocall: Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel is calling for an investigation after claims that automated phone calls are being made by a person who sounds like him endorsing United Conservative leader Jason Kenney.

4. Dog poisoning: Pet owners are on edge in a small town near Winnipeg after a woman's dog fell ill in what she suspects is a series of pet poisonings.

5. Sawuti Choir: A Ugandan children's choir raising money for poor kids to go to school in Africa is heartbroken after thousands of dollars and their possessions were stolen in Vancouver.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Buying a home is a big step for anyone, but experts say that parents looking to help their children need to make sure it is affordable and that their children are ready for the change.