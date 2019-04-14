

CTVNews.ca Staff , with files from CTV Edmonton’s Timm Bruch





An Alberta resident says he received an automated phone call claiming to be from the leader of the Alberta Party and endorsing United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney. The Alberta Party’s leader says he made no such endorsement and is calling for an investigation.

Bob Wispinski, who lives in Ardrossan, says he received the “robocall” at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. The call said, “Hi, I’m Stephen Mandel of the Alberta Party, and as you all know we’re having the election on Tuesday, and if you believe in Alberta, Jason Kenney has all the answers,” Wispinski told reporters.

Wispinski said the caller claimed that Kenney would build a pipeline, and it concluded with the words: “I’m Stephen Mandel and I support Jason Kenney of the UCP.”

Wispinski said that he did not record the alleged call.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel told reporters that he believes Wispinski. He called on the RCMP and Alberta Elections to investigate.

“This is something that we’re just shocked at,” Mandel said. “We don’t know who did it.”

“We don’t want to cast any aspersions on any other party about this,” Mandel went on.

A spokesperson for the UCP told CTV Edmonton that this morning was “the first we’re hearing about (the call)” and that the party follows all rules.

“It does appear to align with a narrative the NDP is pushing,” the spokesperson said.

The Alberta NDP has not commented on the alleged call.

Albertans head to the polls on Tuesday.