

CTVNews.ca Staff





Hundreds of thousands of Canadians are expected to flood streets across the country today as part of a global climate change march. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Toronto van attack: In a newly released police interview, Alek Minassian suggests that a lack of female attention pushed him to drive a rental van on a busy Toronto sidewalk last year, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.

2. Whistleblower report: A redacted version of a whistleblower complaint at the centre of an impeachment probe against U.S. President Donald Trump alleges that Trump abused his office's power during a phone call with Ukraine's president.

3. Immigration in Canada: Business owners in parts of Quebec are pushing federal election candidates for increased immigration to address a growing regional shortage of workers that some blame on Bill 21.

4. Housing crisis: As NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh made a campaign promise to build 500,000 affordable homes, a B.C. woman says the housing crisis has forced her family of five to live out of a van.

5. Climate strikes: Students and protesters are hitting the streets across Canada and the world today, for a second round of global climate strikes. Here's what you need to know.

One more thing…

Dog breeder: Dogs are commonly referred to as man's best friend, but the Australian dog breeder who created the labradoodle says he regrets "releasing a Frankenstein's monster."