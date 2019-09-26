TORONTO -- The Australian dog breeder who created the labradoodle regrets “releasing a Frankenstein’s monster.”

Wally Conron invented the breed, a labrador retriever and poodle mix, as a guide dog for a blind woman in Hawaii whose husband suffered dog allergies, he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Conron, now 90, introduced the designer dog to the world in 1989 when he was working for Guide Dogs Victoria.

“I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster,” he told ABC in a radio interview last week.

“I released the reason for these unethical, ruthless people to breed these dogs and sell them for big bucks. That’s my big regret.”

Back in the 1980s he received pushback from the Kennel Club and the wider purebred community over his plans to crossbreed, which was generally frowned upon at the time.

Guide dogs are traditionally long-haired labradors, while poodles have a curly coat that can be non-allergenic for some allergy sufferers.

“In the finish-up our boss had one standard poodle, which was quite nice, and as far as I knew it had no hereditary problems so I used it,” he said.

In 1989 he brought Brandy, a female Labrador, to his boss’ house to meet Harley, a big white fluffy poodle. The union produced three pups, the world’s first labradoodles.

The blind woman’s husband was not allergic to one of the pups, a dog called Sultan.

And initially Conron publicized the labradoodles as non-allergenic guide dogs.

“I realized what I’d done within a matter of days and I went to our big boss at the time and I said to him ‘look I’ve created a monster, we need to do something about it to control it,” he said.

“We need to put a patent on the name to stop people getting on the bandwagon.”

Some hybrid breeds can suffer hereditary health problems. Conron’s concern is always with the quality of the parents, in order to breed the healthiest pups.

“When I’m out and I see these labradoodles…I go over them in my mind,” he said.

“I look at it thinking ‘Has it got hip dysplasia? Has it got elbow problems? Has it got any other problems I can see. I find that the majority are either crazy or have a hereditary problem.

“But I do see some damn nice labradoodles that are steady just like I bred, but they are few and far between.”

During his time at Guide Dogs Victoria, Conron bred 31 labradoodles, the majority of which became guide dogs.

“Why people want to breed them, I don’t know,” he said. “I had a purpose for breeding it.”

Poodles had not been crossbred before and sparked the “oodle” craze for goldendoodles, a golden retriever and poodle mix, schnoodles, a cross between a schnauzer and a poodle and others.

“About two year ago I had a phone call from a chap saying to me ‘I want you to know I’ve bred the first roodle,’ a rottweiller crossed with a standard poodle,” he said.

“And I thought to myself ‘this is what I’ve created.’”