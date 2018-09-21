

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Ontario government’s move to repeal the Green Energy Act could result in an increase in electricity costs. Plus, Ontario-based company Marlena Books is working to bring awareness to dementia with illustrated books for adults.

1. United government: Members of Parliament unanimously agreed to pass a motion recognizing the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar as genocide.

2. Mail decision: Postal workers across Canada celebrated after an arbitrator ordered Canada Post to give its letter carriers a pay hike up to 25 per cent as part of a long-awaited pay equity decision.

3. Energy changes: Months after cancelling hundreds of renewable energy contracts, the Ontario government has introduced legislation to repeal a law that aims to grow the province's green energy supply.

4. Missing plane: The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre has called off its search of a small plane that went missing in central B.C. last Friday during a flight from Edmonton to Chilliwack.

5. Accessible reading: Ontario-based company Marlena Books makes illustrated books for adults living with Alzheimer’s to replace the children’s books they’re often given by caregivers.