Ontario government moves to scrap Green Energy Act
Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes an announcement at the Queens Park legislature in Toronto on Wednesday, August 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 1:44PM EDT
TORONTO - The Ontario government has introduced legislation to scrap the Green Energy Act, which aimed to bolster the province's renewable energy industry.
Premier Doug Ford promised to repeal the act during the spring election campaign.
The law was brought in by the previous Liberal government in 2009 under former premier Dalton McGuinty.
The minister of energy is scheduled to hold a news conference this afternoon.
