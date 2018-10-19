

CTVNews.ca Staff





Marijuana is legal now, but will it be legal after the 2019 election? Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer isn’t so sure. Plus, CTV has a behind-the-scenes look into Canada’s peacekeeping mission in Mali.

1. Buzz kill: Conservative leader Andrew Scheer says he isn’t promising to keep cannabis legal if his party wins the 2019 election.

2. Mali mission: For the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, Canadian Chinook helicopters have been transformed into flying emergency rooms to rescue the wounded. CTV News has a behind-the-scenes look at the mission.

3. MMIW hearing: At the last day of the inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Winnipeg’s police chief apologized for his force’s record at protecting the city’s Indigenous population.

4. Calgary courts: A jury has convicted a Calgary couple in the death of their 14-month-old son who never saw a doctor until the day before he died of a staph infection.

One more thing...

Netflix’s new horror television series, the Stephen King-approved "The Haunting of Hill House" is so terrifying that audiences are vomiting, passing out, and too afraid to fall asleep after watching it.