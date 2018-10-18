Netflix’s new horror television series “The Haunting of Hill House” is so terrifying that audiences are sharing how they’re vomiting, passing out, and too afraid to fall asleep after watching it.

Oh, and Stephen King just gave the show his seal of approval so it has to be pretty creepy.

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the story follows five siblings who confront terrifying memories from their childhood home called Hill House.

On Tuesday, legendary American horror author Stephen King shared his reaction to the show – which was released exclusively on Netflix earlier this month – in a tweet.

“I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure,” King wrote.

The respected author isn’t the only one singing the series’ praises, either. The Haunting of Hill House is earning rave reviews from critics and the public alike with a 9.1 out of 10 rank on IMDB and 90 per cent favourable rating on the popular site Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews, parents should be warned it’s probably not the best entertainment for young children. According to the U.S.-based non-profit organization Common Sense, “The Haunting on Hill House” is suitable for teenagers over 16 years of age and contains “mature” themes.

If the comments on social media are anything to go by, parents should really be concerned about their children ever sleeping again if they watch the show.

A large majority of tweets about the series contained the same themes about users not being able to fall asleep after they saw it.

A few Twitter users even revealed they vomited, or at least wanted to vomit, while they viewed “The Haunting on Hill House.”

A couple of viewers said they wanted to pass out from the fear.

The majority of the reviewers seem to have experienced some kind of mixture of adoration and revulsion at the show.