

CTVNews.ca Staff





Netflix’s new horror television series “The Haunting of Hill House” is so terrifying that audiences are sharing how they’re vomiting, passing out, and too afraid to fall asleep after watching it.

Oh, and Stephen King just gave the show his seal of approval so it has to be pretty creepy.

Based on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson, the story follows five siblings who confront terrifying memories from their childhood home called Hill House.

"The Haunting of Hill House" trailer is so scary we had to release it during the daytime. pic.twitter.com/nd1D69eYGQ — Netflix US (@netflix) September 19, 2018

On Tuesday, legendary American horror author Stephen King shared his reaction to the show – which was released exclusively on Netflix earlier this month – in a tweet.

“I don't usually care for this kind of revisionism, but this is great. Close to a work of genius, really. I think Shirley Jackson would approve, but who knows for sure,” King wrote.

The respected author isn’t the only one singing the series’ praises, either. The Haunting of Hill House is earning rave reviews from critics and the public alike with a 9.1 out of 10 rank on IMDB and 90 per cent favourable rating on the popular site Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite the overwhelmingly positive reviews, parents should be warned it’s probably not the best entertainment for young children. According to the U.S.-based non-profit organization Common Sense, “The Haunting on Hill House” is suitable for teenagers over 16 years of age and contains “mature” themes.

If the comments on social media are anything to go by, parents should really be concerned about their children ever sleeping again if they watch the show.

A large majority of tweets about the series contained the same themes about users not being able to fall asleep after they saw it.

The Haunting of Hill House was brilliant but terrifying and I’ll never sleep again — Maddie Taylor (@maddie__taylor) October 14, 2018

I can’t watch The Haunting of Hill House past 9pm or I have to sleep with the light on — Hannah Cozens �� (@HannahCozens) October 15, 2018

I'm still having issues getting to sleep at night. I don't usually watch horror, but 10/10 for the emotional roller-coaster #TheHauntingOfHillHouse — Melanie Joy (@bub_mel) October 17, 2018

i've been watching the haunting of hill house for like 4 hours and now i dont wanna go to sleep pic.twitter.com/37G8R7aFOa — soph ❀ (@hunschoice) October 17, 2018

A few Twitter users even revealed they vomited, or at least wanted to vomit, while they viewed “The Haunting on Hill House.”

Haunting of hill house is making me terror vomit in joyful confusion. So I love it. — SpookyLukey�� (@RupaulFTompkins) October 13, 2018

Man... the @haunting of hill house is so good. It makes me want to vomit, cry, and turn on all of the lights in the universe. Amazing storytelling. Incredible atmosphere. — Fright D. Eisenhower (@RadioWires) October 15, 2018

5 minutes into haunting of hill house

Em: “I’m gonna vomit” — Lyss (@alyssaneumann_) October 18, 2018

A couple of viewers said they wanted to pass out from the fear.

The Haunting of Hill House on @NetflixUK is one of the most terrifying, nail biting, hide behind the couch, don’t even breath, I’m going to pass out from fear things I have ever watched. In. My. Life. — Baby Jane (@babyjanequeen) October 13, 2018

Are y’all watching The Haunting of Hill House?



I may pass out... — SASHA (@saaashaaaw) October 17, 2018

The majority of the reviewers seem to have experienced some kind of mixture of adoration and revulsion at the show.

The Haunting of Hill House is SO good. Like how is it possible for a horror show to make you both terrified and sad? Holy emotions. @netflix @haunting — Emily (@xoemilyjean) October 15, 2018