

CTVNews.ca Staff





Local police are investigating after two Canadian women, aged 19 and 20, were kidnapped while volunteering in the West African nation of Ghana. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ghana kidnapping: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told CTV News that he is unable to comment on specific cases, but assures that "everything is being done to support Canadians" who get into difficult situations abroad.

2. Homeless veterans: A homeless veteran living out of her van has received offers of money, employment and places to stay from people in Ottawa and across the country after sharing her story.

3. Pride month: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will not be participating in any Pride activities this year with his office confirming that he has "no events planned at this time."

4. Seeking sanctuary: A mother and her two sons who were supposed to be deported back to Sierra Leone nearly two months ago have been given shelter at a Winnipeg church, saying deportation could put their lives at risk.

5. Pregnancy endurance: Scientists who claim to have found the ultimate level of human endurance say that pregnancy pushes the body to the same extremes as events like Ironman or the Tour de France.

One more thing…

Autism awareness: An Indiana school district has apologized after an 11-year-old boy with autism was given the "most annoying male" award by his teacher.