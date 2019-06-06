OTTAWA – Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer will not be participating in any Pride activities this year.

With the summer Pride season getting underway this month, Scheer's office has confirmed that he has "no events planned at this time."

In defence of the decision not to partake in the parades, spokesperson Daniel Schow pointed to the Conservative party's "proud history of fighting for the rights and protection of all Canadians, including those in the LGBTQ community, at home and abroad."

The Conservative party has advocated for LGBTQ rights in other countries, including advocating for increasing the number or LGBTQ refugees Canada takes in, and condemning human rights violations against LGBTQ people in countries such as Russia and Brunei.

Scheer's personal political record on supporting LGBTQ rights in Canada includes both voting against legalizing same-sex marriage in 2005, and supporting scrapping the Conservative party's definition of marriage as being between one man and one woman in 2016.

His 2017 leadership win came in large part to the support of the socially-conservative contingent of the party. Later that year Scheer delivered his party's response to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2017 apology for the federal government's past treatment of members of the LGBTQ community.

In a recent policy speech Scheer stated: "I find the notion that one's race, religion, gender, or sexual orientation would make anyone in any way superior or inferior to anybody else absolutely repugnant. And if there's anyone who disagrees with that, there's the door."

His office says that there are "many ways to support these communities," and that "he will continue to stand up against hatred and discrimination in all its forms."

Over the last few years a group called LGBTory, which represents LGBTQ conservatives, has participated in Pride events in some cities across Canada.

Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, and People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier have all marched in Pride parades in the past. Former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper did not take part in Pride events.

It is expected that Trudeau will continue to show up at Pride festivities over this pre-election summer.

Singh will "absolutely," take part in Pride events, his office said. "He wouldn't miss it," said spokesperson Melanie Richer.

May's office said she will “of course” be taking part in Pride events this summer, including in Toronto, Vancouver, Victoria, Halifax, Montreal, and in the Pride parade on Salt Spring Island.

Bernier's spokesperson said he has no plans to participate in Pride events but that his summer agenda is still being worked on.