

CTVNews.ca Staff





Upon testifying in the first round of hearings into the SNC-Lavalin case, Canada's top civil servant said he is worried that someone will be assassinated during the coming federal election campaign given the disturbing tenor of recent public discussion. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Halifax house fire: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is working to help a Syrian mother reunite with family living overseas after a house fire killed all seven of her children.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick says Jody Wilson-Raybould likely felt pressured in the SNC-Lavalin case, but the question is whether it was "inappropriate."

3. Parliament Hill: A Conservative senator says he will not apologize for controversial comments he made at the United We Roll protest, urging the group to "roll over every Liberal left in the country."

4. Auto sales: Four people at an Alberta car dealership are facing charges after a 77-year-old woman alleged they used aggressive sales tactics to sell her two vehicles that she could not afford.

5. Water pollution: A new study from the Netherlands indicates increased levels of pharmaceutical residue found in the world's lakes and rivers is "potentially damaging" to the environment.

One more thing…

Flubs to selfies: As the best Hollywood has to offer gathers for the 91st Academy Award in Los Angeles this Sunday, CTVNews.ca looks back at some golden moments from the Oscars.