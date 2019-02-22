

CTVNews.ca Staff





A new study out of the Netherlands indicates increased levels of pharmaceutical residue found in the world’s lakes and rivers has become “potentially damaging” to the environment.

The study -- released Friday in the journal Environmental Research Letters -- examined the levels of the anti-epileptic drug carbamazepine and the antibiotic ciprofloxacin in fresh water and found the environmental risks of these drugs in the water were 10 to 20 times higher in 2015 compared to 20 years prior.

The environmental experts at Radboud University in Nijmegen blame the increased global use of ciprofloxacin by humans on the increased levels in the water and say the drug can have damaging effects on the ecosystem.

"The concentrations of this antibiotic can be harmful for bacteria in the water, and these bacteria in turn play an important role in various nutrient cycles," Rik Oldenkamp, lead author of the study, said in a news release. "Antibiotics can also have a negative impact on the effectiveness of bacteria colonies used in wastewater treatment."

The study is the first of its kind to examine the levels of two particular drugs found in freshwater on a global scale. Oldenkamp is hoping their work opens the door for further research in the field.

"Getting an accurate picture of the environmental risks of pharmaceuticals around the world depends on the availability of data, which is limited," he said. "Our model predicts a relatively high environmental risk for ecoregions in densely populated and dry areas such as the Middle East, yet those are precisely the areas where there is little data on pharmaceutical use and concentrations in surface waters.”

In regions like the Middle East, where little data is available, the researchers predicted the levels by comparing drug consumption in other areas with various socio-economic differences between the two countries. They then looked at the area’s available water sources and the region’s access to sewage systems to estimate the level of pharmaceuticals that would be present in their water.

The World Health Organization cites antibiotic resistance as “one of the biggest threats to global health,” but the agency only refers to the problem as a misuse of prescription drugs, rather than bacteria developing a resistance to the drugs by being constantly exposed to them in a water source.

“There's little awareness of the role of the environment in this problem, even though it becomes increasingly clear that the environment functions as a source of resistance for various pathogens,” Oldenkamp said.