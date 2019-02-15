

CTVNews.ca Staff





Following allegations that an Ontario-based tiny homes seller scammed dozens of customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, CTV News has learned the company is under investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency and the Ontario Provincial Police. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Parental abduction: An 11-year-old Ontario girl who was allegedly abducted by her father and subject of an Amber Alert on Thursday night has been found dead, according to police.

2. Tiny homes: Green Terra Homes is under investigation after allegedly selling customers in Canada and the U.S. modular homes with substandard materials or not delivering the homes at all.

3. SNC-Lavalin case: Prominent B.C. chief Bob Chamberlin is predicting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's treatment of former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will cost him "all First Nation votes."

4. 'United We Roll': A convoy of at least 100 trucks is driving from Alberta to Parliament Hill to draw attention to what it says is Ottawa's lack of support for the energy sector.

5. Health alert: The Public Health Agency of Canada says at least 30 Canadians who had weight-loss surgery at a clinic in Tijuana, Mexico are at risk of potentially deadly infection.

One more thing...

Loyal companion: Throughout the trial of convicted Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, his 29-year-old wife has been his rock, flashed him smiles in the courtroom and praised him as a father.