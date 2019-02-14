

CTVNews.ca Staff





A convoy of at least 100 trucks is driving from Alberta to Parliament Hill to draw attention to what it says is Ottawa’s lack of support for the energy sector.

The "United We Roll" convoy left Red Deer, Alta. on Thursday and is expected to arrive in Ottawa next Tuesday for a three day rally. The group gave an open invitation to yellow vest protesters to join the convoy.

Lead organizer Glen Carritt told CTV News Channel that the federal government needs to listen to Canadians.

“Our oil and gas sector are in dire needs and [the sector] is good for the whole country,” he said.

Carritt accused the Trudeau government of having a “disconnect” with pipeline supporters.

The convoy’s first stop was Regina. He estimated there were between 100 and 150 trucks for the first leg of the journey but expects at least 80 trucks to eventually make it all the way to Ottawa. Some trucks carried signs which read, “Canadian oil before Saudi oil,” “Pipelines = jobs” and “Axe the carbon oil tax.”

“We need immediate action for pipelines for the Energy East, Trans Mountain … to get our product to tide water,” Carritt said. He boasted that Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world but that, “we’re not using our own product.”

He argued Canada “already has the best standards in the world” but criticized what he saw as the government’s attempts to overregulate at the federal and provincial levels. Carritt said it was “ridiculous that this government doesn’t listen to what’s going on out here.”

Carritt created a GoFundMe page to help pay for fuel and incidentals for the convoy. As of Thursday, $55,244 has been raised, which is just over half of their $100,000 goal.

Last February, the Trudeau government introduced Bill C-69 in the House of Commons, which would change how natural resource projects are judged. This would include replacing the National Energy Board with a Canadian Energy Regulator and creating an agency to assess projects’ environmental impacts.

Detractors of the bill argue it will stall current projects’ timelines.

Bill C-48, or the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, would halt crude oil tanker traffic on British Columbia’s North Coast and prohibit tankers from unloading crude oil at northern B.C. ports.

Carritt called for the bill to be “abolished” and argued that doing so would open up Canadian oil to the rest of the world.