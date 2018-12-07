

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada is caught in the middle of a standoff between the United States and China after arresting the CFO of Huawei, creating rising concern that Canadians in China may be arrested in retaliation. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Huawei executive: Huawei's CFO who was arrested in Canada after an extradition request from the United States is scheduled to appear in Vancouver court for a bail hearing.

2. Job loss: Nearly 700 employees at a Nova Scotia call centre have found out they will lose their jobs less than three weeks before Christmas after the company filed for bankruptcy.

3. School sign: Winnipeg parents are demanding an apology from a business owner after he hung a sign on a fence near a school that reads 'children left here will be eaten.'

4. Cannabis cookies: Two Ontario elementary students were sent to hospital after a child took a parent's cannabis cookies and ate them at school.

5. Academy Awards: Two days after being named host of this year's Oscars, comedian Kevin Hart has stepped down following a public outcry over past homophobic tweets.

One more thing...

Gator fight: A Canadian tourist was in the right place at the right time when he saved an elderly man from an alligator attack while on vacation in Florida.