

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A Chinese telecommunications executive who was arrested after an extradition request from the United States is scheduled to appear in a Vancouver court for a bail hearing today.

Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, was arrested Saturday while in transit at Vancouver's airport.

The company says she faces extradition to the United States on unspecified charges.

Chinese officials have expressed concern about the arrest, with the Chinese Embassy in Ottawa calling it as a serious violation of human rights, while Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang has said Canadian officials should reveal their reasoning for the arrest.

Canada is not providing further details about the case because of a court-ordered publication ban.

Huawei is the most prestigious tech company in China and was founded by Meng's father, Ren Zhengfei.

The company has said it is not aware of any wrongdoing by Meng.