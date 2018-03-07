

Experts say technology could be making us worse drivers, researchers highlight the gender disparity in kidney donations, and the Juno orbiter captures clusters of cyclones on Jupiter.

1. Driving in 2018: Are new technologies creating bad drivers?

"Driver assist" features like rear-view cameras that are available on many of today’s cars are designed to make roads safer, but some experts say they’re causing more problems than they’re solving. In fact, they say we may be creating a generation of drivers who lack respect for the road.

In the third instalment of our exclusive four-part series, you can also test how well you know the rules of the road. Go ahead and take our driving quiz for a spin.

2. Kidney donation disparity

Ahead of World Kidney Day on Thursday, experts are highlighting the fact that a majority of kidney transplant recipients around the world are men, while women are much more likely to be donors.

Doctors aren’t exactly sure what explains the disparity, but hypotheses include cultural pressures placed on women and the fact that men are more likely to experience certain diseases.

3. Juno captures clusters of cyclones on Jupiter

Researchers continue to report new discoveries about Jupiter thanks to NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which is only the second orbiter to circle our solar system’s biggest planet.

The discoveries include clusters of cyclones -- nine at the North Pole and six at the South Pole. The wind speeds of some of the giant storms exceed Category 5 hurricane strength (350 km/h).

Researchers have also discovered that Jupiter’s atmosphere is much deeper than previously thought.