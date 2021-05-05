TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 41.63 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Get your shot': Addressing concerns from medical professionals over NACI's recent COVID-19 vaccine advice to Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to make the federal government’s position clear on Tuesday: every vaccine authorized is safe.

2. Alberta death: A woman in her 50s has died from rare complications linked to receiving a COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine.

3. Contracting COVID-19: The Public Health Agency of Canada says there have been more than 6,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases among the more than 13 million people who have received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

4. What lies ahead: The future of COVID-19 could be sporadic infections clustered during the winter months, as well as frequent booster shots, infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy says.

5. Mix-and-match: If your first COVID-19 vaccine shot was made by one company, can you receive a different vaccine for your second shot?

One more thing…

'False assumptions': A Canadian philanthropist is facing criticism for taking a photo with former U.S. president Donald Trump in Florida, and the fashion school that bears her name is feeling the heat.