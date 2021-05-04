TORONTO -- The future of COVID-19 could be sporadic infections clustered during the winter months, as well as frequent booster shots, infectious disease expert Dr. Abdu Sharkawy told CTV's Your Morning on Tuesday.

"We'll see a bit of an ebb and flow of cases and clustering in our community," said Dr. Sharkawy. "But because we will be able to achieve herd immunity, hopefully at some point in the near future, it's very unlikely we'll end up in a situation where we are now, where we've basically brought our society to its knees and we're unable to function."

To hear more from Dr. Sharkawy about how COVID-19 compares to the 1918/19 pandemic and why he thinks booster shots might become the norm, watch the video attached to the article.