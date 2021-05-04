OTTAWA -- Addressing the reactions from frustrated medical professionals who have voiced concerns over an influential national panel of immunization experts’ most recent COVID-19 vaccine advice to Canadians, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sought to make the federal government’s position clear on Tuesday: every vaccine authorized is safe.

“All vaccines in Canada have been approved by Health Canada. Our advice to provinces and territories, and to Canadians, has not changed,” Trudeau said during his national address. “Get your shot as soon as it’s your turn.”

This is in light of The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) being accused of contributing to confusion and doubt about COVID-19 vaccines after doubling down on its position that mRNA vaccines are “preferred” over viral vector doses, and that Canadians should weigh the risks before they decide which one to receive.

The volunteer panel NACI is arms-length from the federal government and provides guidance on how vaccines should be used in Canada.

It has also suggested that people who are concerned about the rare risk of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson shots could opt to “wait” until they can receive a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

This perspective is contrary to the widespread messaging from various levels of government and public health officials to get the first vaccine offered to you, and NACI’s guidance has been condemned as being “extremely damaging.”

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam also weighed in on Tuesday, saying that Canadians should be confident in receiving any Health Canada-cleared vaccine because they are all shown to be effective. However, she said, people can and should still make their own individual decision based on their personal risk calculation.

“I think it is hard for people to understand evolving science and evolving data. That's what's been so difficult for so many people throughout this pandemic,” she said, adding that NACI offering rolling guidance on the latest evidence on efficacy and risks of potential adverse effects is important to help ensure Canadians can make informed decisions about vaccination.

CALLS TO CLARIFY MESSAGING

NACI’s latest guidance is not the first time the panel has issued advice that’s sparked confusion. Past instances have been attributed to NACI’s work being intended to “ complement, not mirror” the official Health Canada authorizations.

“As the regulator, Health Canada authorizes each vaccine for use in Canada according to factors based on clinical trial evidence, whereas NACI bases its guidance on the available and evolving evidence in a real-world context, including the availability of other vaccines,” Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Hoawrd Njoo said in early March.

Trudeau faced further questions about the ongoing incongruity between what Health Canada’s position on the four COVID-19 vaccines the agency has authorized for use — that they are all safe, effective and can be offered to any adult — and the constantly moving goalposts of who NACI thinks the shots should be given to.

In response, Trudeau said that the federal government's priority is making sure everyone who wants it, can receive their shot as soon as they are eligible. "It is a good thing that we get to hear from a broad range of medical experts and doctors making recommendations to keep us safe. The bottom line is we need to, all of us, get vaccinated as quickly as possible so we can get back to normal,” he said.

After federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu dodged questions about which advice Canadians should be listening to on Monday, suggesting speaking with their doctors about which vaccine to take, Conservative MP and health critic Michelle Rempel Garner called on the federal government to step in.

“What Canadians need is clear, concise, and constant communications when it comes to vaccine use. Conservatives have been calling for this for weeks. The buck stops with the health minister. She must immediately fix this problem of her creation. Lives are at stake,” she said in a statement ahead of Trudeau’s address.

PM GLAD HE GOT ASTRAZENECA

Trudeau was among the cohort of Canadians who were recently offered and received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Asked what he would say to the approximately 1.7 million Canadians who have taken this vaccine, but are now hearing from certain medical voices that they are considered less preferable, Trudeau said he’s “very happy” he got his shot.

“I am extremely pleased that I got the AstraZeneca vaccine a number of weeks ago. It was extremely important to me to be able to protect my loved ones, to protect my family, and to do my part to ensure that all Canadians get through this.

“The impacts of catching COVID are far greater and far deadlier as we've seen across the country, than potential side effects which, although serious, are rare,” Trudeau added.

The viral vector-based AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson doses have been linked to an extremely rare and potentially life-threatening blood-clotting syndrome called vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VIITT). The risk for developing this syndrome is estimated to be anywhere from one case in 100,000 doses to one case in 250,000.

When asked what her advice would be to Canadians who may be wondering whether to complete the full double dose vaccination with two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine—pending the arrival of more doses—or whether they should be looking to mix vaccines and receive a second shot of an mRNA vaccine, she said it’s something currently being assessed by NACI and federal officials will have more to say before it’s time for those people to receive their second shots.

“Watch this space,” said Tam.

With files from CTV News’ Jackie Dunham.