TORONTO -- Canada recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number of cases to more than 86,000. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I can’t breathe': Four officers have been fired in a swift move by the Minneapolis police chief with the mayor's full backing, in response to the death of George Floyd after he was pinned to the ground during his arrest.

2. Care homes: A military report released Tuesday shed light on the "gut-wrenching" conditions at five long-term care homes in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Rare illness: Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children is the latest facility in Canada to report a cluster of cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, a condition that causes rashes in severe cases and can lead to heart damage if nottreated.

4. G7 summit: Should U.S. President Donald Trump go ahead with his June plans to hold an in-person G7 summit despite distancing measures, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be in attendance.

5. Human trial: A potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus that has seen promising results in early tests in China is about to start a new round of human trials — this time in Canada.

One more thing…

Personal finances: As the COVID-19 pandemic upends the economy and Canadians’ livelihoods, some shared their personal stories with CTVNews.ca.