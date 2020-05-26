OTTAWA -- Should U.S. President Donald Trump go ahead with his plans to hold an in-person G7 summit in June, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may be in attendance.

On Tuesday, the White House said that Trump wants to see the in-person meeting happen, with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying there would be “no greater example of reopening.”

But with the Canada-U.S. border restrictions on all non-essential workers set to be in place until at least June 21, an official in the Prime Minister’s Office speaking to CTV News on background said that they are still considering Trudeau’s plans, should the meeting be held in person. The official said that no decision has been made, and that ultimately the decision would be based on public health advice.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was asked whether Canada is planning on sending a delegation to what would be a meeting of world leaders and senior officials from Canada, the United States, Italy, Japan, France, Germany, Britain, and the European Union.

She told reporters that the issue is complex, and is something that Trudeau is “looking at very carefully.”

McEnany said that any attendees would be protected, and that foreign leaders are on board with the idea.

The summit had initially been slated for June 10-12 at Camp David but was cancelled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week Trump tweeted that he was considering rescheduling the event “on the same or similar date.”

If the summit happens and Trudeau attends, it would likely be his first trip outside of the National Capital Region since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Over the last two months the, prime minister has participated in various international meetings via telephone or videoconference.

“We need to keep meeting as leaders whether that’s virtual or in person. We’ll certainly take a look at what the U.S. is proposing as host of the G7 to see what kind of measures will be in place to keep people safe, what kind of recommendations the experts are giving in terms of how that might function. There are lots of discussions to come but we look forward to having those discussions with the American hosts,” Trudeau told reporters last week.

