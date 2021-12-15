TORONTO -- Sources say Canada may issue a new travel advisory, four military members head to court, and housing prices appear headed even higher in 2022. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Travel advisory: The federal government will advise Canadians against non-essential travel to foreign countries, according to two government sources, in an attempt to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.

2. Omicron research: As Canada braces for a spike in Omicron cases, a study out of South Africa suggests Pfizer’s vaccine may not be as effective at preventing infection by the variant, but does hold up against severe disease.

3. Vaccine mandate: The Federal Court is scheduled to hear arguments today from four Canadian Armed Forces members facing disciplinary action for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

4. Inflation report: Statistics Canada will release its latest reading for inflation this morning, when it publishes its consumer price index for November.

5. Housing market: Canadian home prices are expected to rise by 10.5 per cent in 2022, with Toronto, Vancouver and Halifax projected to see the largest increases.

One more thing…

White Christmas: The Weather Network reports that Canada could still see cold and snowy weather between Christmas and New Year's Day.