TORONTO -- An updated NAFTA deal is close to ratification, 71 new species have been discovered in 2019 and some Canadians want to say goodbye to the nickel. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. NAFTA deal: An updated NAFTA deal is the closest it's ever been to ratification after Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland signed an updated text of the agreement while in Mexico.

2. Racism in Canada: Toronto activist Desmond Cole says a new national survey shows that Canadians are "in denial" about racism.

3. New species: The California Academy of Sciences has released a list of 71 new species that scientists discovered in 2019.

4. Coming home: A Canadian man diagnosed with a brain tumour will have his $265,000 air ambulance trip home from Thailand covered by his insurance company.

5. Getting rid of the nickel?: According to a recent poll, 36 per cent of Canadians believe the nickel should be taken out of circulation.

One more thing…

Strava holiday art: U.K. cyclist Anthony Hoyte uses the GPS tracking app Strava to create intricate art while riding his bike and his latest creation came just in time for Christmas.