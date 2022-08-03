5 things to know for Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Three out of five Conservative candidates gear up for the party’s final debate, a Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashes shortly after takeoff in B.C., and a breakthrough operation separates three-year-old twin boys connected at the brain. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Conservative debate: Three out of five candidates prepare for the party’s last official debate, set to take place on Wednesday. The Conservative party’s decision to hold a third debate has received harsh criticism.

2. Snowbirds plane crash: A Canadian Forces Snowbirds aircraft crashed in northern B.C. shortly after takeoff Tuesday afternoon. The plane was damaged, but the lone pilot did not sustain any injuries.

3. Travel restrictions: A new study looking at the first and second waves of the pandemic says that travel restrictions barring entry to Canada drastically reduced the number of COVID-19 cases entering the country, but couldn't stop new outbreaks.

4. ‘A wake-up call’: Crime data released by Statistics Canada reveals that police-reported extortion cases in Canada increased by nearly 300 per cent over the last 10 years.

5. Breakthrough operation: Doctors have successfully separated a pair of three-year-old twin boys fused at the brain after months of cross-continental planning.

One more thing…

'The most expensive part of your years’: With inflation at a nearly 40-year high, parents are feeling the pinch.