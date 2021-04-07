TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 19.04 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Unclaimed appointments: In a rollout plagued with confusion, thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments have gone unclaimed.

2. Undocumented workers: Advocates are calling for systemic changes to be implemented to Canada's vaccine rollout to make the process more inclusive and safe for migrants and undocumented workers.

3. Vance allegations: The former Clerk of the Privy Council says the government "lost sight" of an allegation against former defence chief General Jonathan Vance brought to light in March, 2018.

4. 'Blind bidding': Some real estate experts and would-be homebuyers are calling for an end to "blind bidding" as a way of cooling what they say is an unsustainable housing market.

5. Vaccines during Ramadan: As Ramadan begins, Muslim doctors are reminding Islamic patients that they can get the COVID-19 vaccine without breaking their fast.

One more thing…

N.B. fossil: Researchers are looking into what life may have been like in New Brunswick more than 300 million years ago thanks to a recent fossil find by a father, son and best friend.