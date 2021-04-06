OTTAWA -- The former Clerk of the Privy Council says the government “lost sight” of an allegation against former defence chief General Jonathan Vance brought to light in March, 2018.

Michael Wernick told the House of Commons’ defence committee Tuesday that because former military ombudsman Gary Walbourne – who raised the report with Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan at the time – couldn’t provide more information about the allegation, they were at an “impasse” but in retrospect could have done more to pursue it.

“Our judgement in mid-March was that we reached an impasse, there was no complainant to interview, no witnesses to interview and it would have been inappropriate to confront General Vance, there was no path forward,” he said.

“There were options for Minister Sajjan to do things differently. I do think there were options for Mr. Walbourne to do things differently and I can see that there may have been options for the Privy Council Office (PCO) to do things differently.”

In earlier testimony to the committee, Walbourne said he had brought evidence to the defence minister in a private meeting but he was abruptly turned away and told to go to the appropriate avenues to report the allegation.

Sajjan repeated on Tuesday that he took the proper step of informing his then-chief of staff to follow up with the PCO about the allegation given it involved a governor-in-council appointment. When the PCO did contact Walbourne, they were denied further information.

“I think Mr. Walbourne was acting in good faith, the minister was acting in good faith, we were acting in good faith, but it created an impasse,” said Wernick, adding that his office never formally closed the file on Vance in hopes more information would be unearthed or Walbourne would provide redacted material.

Canada’s military ombudsman Gregory Lick on Tuesday issued a plea to the committee to refrain from politicizing its review of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces and to focus now on concrete change.

"Enough of the self-protectionism and deflecting, enough political foot-dragging. It’s time to focus our collective energy on changing culture and establishing processes that will truly serve the individuals who find themselves the subject of misconduct," Lick said.

