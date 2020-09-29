TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 155,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 13,400 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. One million deaths: The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 1 million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders' resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live.

2. New aid bill: Members of Parliament are being asked to expedite the study and passage of the government's latest COVID-19 benefit legislation, a new bill to expand paid sick leave for Canadians who are vulnerable due to the pandemic.

3. Rapid tests: As new technology for COVID-19 testing hits the market, the international focus has shifted away from the availability of these tests and instead to the speed they can produce results.

4. Winter worries: Countries with rising COVID-19 numbers must get the curve under control before hospitals are inundated with huge numbers of people battling either the novel coronavirus or winter's seasonal sicknesses, says a doctor with the World Health Organization.

5. Urban life: The pandemic has led to plenty of hand-wringing about the future of cities, but on a range of scores, four experts on urban places say Canada's cities have a chance to emerge better than ever.

One more thing…

Lightning strikes: The Tampa Bay Lightning are the 2020 Stanley Cup champions, defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 to capture the NHL's top trophy in front of empty seats, sprawling tarps, and no fans at Rogers Place.