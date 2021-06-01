TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 65.62 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. One survivor's story: After seven years of being abused at a residential school in Saskatchewan, Fred Gordon says he is not surprised that the remains of 215 children were found buried near a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

2. Residential school response: Amid calls to go beyond lowering flags at federal buildings and to fund the research and excavation of residential school burial sites Canada-wide, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t have any tangible next steps to announce Monday but said discussions are underway following a horrific discovery in British Columbia.

3. What we know: The distressing discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children at a former residential school in British Columbia has prompted many to question just how many lives ended at such institutions across Canada.

4. Big bonuses: Air Canada’s top executives and eligible management received $10 million worth of COVID-19-specific bonuses at the same time the federal government was negotiating a major bailout package with the airline, CTV News has confirmed.

5. Vaccination error: Vancouver Coastal Health is apologizing and says it's updating its immunization processes after confirming a dozen incidents in which youth were given the wrong COVID-19 vaccine.

One more thing…

Playing catch-up: Women have long been ignored in concussion research, but researchers hope a brain-imaging tool can help close that gap and make concussion diagnoses more accurate.