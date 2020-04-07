TORONTO -- Canada saw an increase of more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total to more than 16,600. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Worsening condition: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to the intensive care unit of a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened Monday, just a day after he was admitted for what he called "some routine tests."

2. More aid coming: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will soon introduce new measures to make emergency benefits accessible for Canadians who don't currently qualify for the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit, including contract and 'gig' workers.

3. Seeking refuge: In Canada and abroad, cases of domestic violence are on the rise during the pandemic as some find themselves stuck at home with their abusers.

4. Hospital visitations: The family of a woman who died from COVID-19 is concerned about others who may find themselves navigating the unpredictable new world of saying a final goodbye to their loved ones.

5. Truth tracker: The idea making the rounds online that UV light could be used to disinfect hands, clothing or other household objects is either incorrect or dangerous, depending on what type of UV you're talking about.

One more thing …

Homework headaches: Having trouble helping your child with their school work? CTV News has prepared a start-up guide to some of the virtual learning platforms that are being used across Canada.