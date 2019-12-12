TORONTO -- The Canadian pilot of a small plane that crashed on Gabriola Island in British Columbia is being remembered as a caring friend and skilled flyer. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 43rd Parliament: Backtracking on one of the Liberals' parliamentary reforms in the last session, the government has moved to reinstate the ability of parliamentary secretaries to be voting members on House of Commons committees.

2. Boeing crashes: A Canadian who lost five family members in the Ethiopian Airlines crash is urging aviation authorities to conduct their own safety tests before letting the Boeing 737 Max 8 fly again.

3. Cell mutations: A previously unknown autoinflammatory disease named CRIA syndrome has been discovered by researchers who then went on to pinpoint its genetic cause.

4. Breastfeeding in public: A new mother claims she was left in tears after an employee at a Costco in Ottawa suggested she could breastfeed her baby in the store's washroom.

5. Whale watching: Authorities in B.C. have fined a man $2,000 after getting too close to a humpback whale -- the first such charge since the Fisheries Act was updated to include that offence.

One more thing…

Trump impeachment: A campaign video that positively compared U.S. President Donald Trump to 'Avengers' villain Thanos -- who killed half of all life in the universe -- has received an unfriendly reaction from the character's creator.