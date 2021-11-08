TORONTO -- The search for unmarked graves continues, inflation rates may rise through the end of the year, and the remembrance poppy turns 100. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential school: A Saskatchewan First Nation is braced to find human remains as the search begins for unmarked graves near another former residential school, one which survivors have told stories about for years.

2. Inflation rates: Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem says inflation may be around longer than anticipated.

3. Giving notice: The COVID-19 pandemic has seen many Canadians re-examine their lives, and in some cases, quit their jobs in pursuit of new opportunities.

4. New treatment: A national cancer treatment trial called CAR T-cell therapy, which engineers a patient’s own immune system to fight the disease, is showing great promise for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma who stopped responding to other treatments.

5. Poppy turns 100: As Canadians commemorate 100 years of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance, CTVNews.ca has compiled eight interesting facts you might not know about the little red flower.

One more thing…

Webb telescope: It’s taken 25 years to build, has faced long delays and cost many billions of dollars more than expected, but the countdown is finally on to launch the James Webb telescope, the successor to Hubble.